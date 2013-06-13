STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session to close at their lowest level since April 17, after Apollo Tyres slumped as its proposed $2.5 billion offer for Cooper Tire raised concerns about higher debt, while Sun Pharma fell after it agreed to pay $550 million to Pfizer to settle a patent suit. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.12 percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 1.06 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bonds fell as dealers chose to focus on the central bank's upcoming rate decision, ignoring the government's move to allow foreigners to invest more in rupee-denominated debt. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.33 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee recovered a large part of its losses, helped by dollar sales from a corporate and exporters, but disappointment over lack of any specific measures from the government prevented a further rise. The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.98/99 per dollar, off the day's low of 58.56 but still weaker than Wednesday's close of 57.79/80. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year swap rate ended flat at 7.24 percent and the five-year swap rate was 2 bps lower at 7.01 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, versus Wednesday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)