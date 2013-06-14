STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 1.05 percent while the broader NSE index 1.04 percent higher, tracking gains in other regional share markets but sentiment remains cautious ahead of the WPI data due later in the day and the central bank's monetary policy review on Monday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.32 percent on the back of some gains in the rupee traders say. The WPI data eyed for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 57.73/74 per dollar compared with Thursday's close of 57.98/99, tracking gains in other Asian currencies and the domestic share market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year swap rate up 2 bps at 7.26 percent and the five-year swap rate was 1 bp lower at 7.00 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent compared to 7.25/7.30 percent on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)