STOCKS
Indian shares snapped a three-session losing streak to gain
nearly 2 percent, after Reliance Industries surged on hopes one
of its blocks held higher gas reserves while lenders rallied
after easing wholesale inflation raised hopes of a rate cut. The
benchmark BSE index rose 1.86 percent to 19,177.93, while the
broader NSE index closed 1.92 percent higher at 5,808.40 points.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bonds gained drawing comfort from easing
inflation and a recovery in the rupee, but hopes of a rate cut
still remain dim at the central bank's meeting on Monday. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) lower at
7.31 percent.
RUPEE
Indian rupee gained on large dollar selling by exporters in
spot and forward markets. The partially convertible rupee closed
at 57.5150/5250 per dollar compared with 57.98/99 on Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The longer-end five-year swap rate ended 4 bps lower at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate closed 3 bps down at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared
with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)