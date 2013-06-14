STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares snapped a three-session losing streak to gain nearly 2 percent, after Reliance Industries surged on hopes one of its blocks held higher gas reserves while lenders rallied after easing wholesale inflation raised hopes of a rate cut. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.86 percent to 19,177.93, while the broader NSE index closed 1.92 percent higher at 5,808.40 points. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gained drawing comfort from easing inflation and a recovery in the rupee, but hopes of a rate cut still remain dim at the central bank's meeting on Monday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.31 percent. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee gained on large dollar selling by exporters in spot and forward markets. The partially convertible rupee closed at 57.5150/5250 per dollar compared with 57.98/99 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate ended 4 bps lower at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate closed 3 bps down at 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)