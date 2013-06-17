STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.19 percent lower on caution ahead of central bank's rate decision. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.33 percent ahead of the RBI's policy review. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 57.79/80 versus 57.5150/5250 Friday close ahead of the rate decision. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 6.98 percent and the one-year rate also 1 bp up at 7.22 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)