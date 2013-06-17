STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index 0.19 percent lower on caution ahead of central
bank's rate decision.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps)
higher at 7.33 percent ahead of the RBI's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
Indian rupee weaker at 57.79/80 versus 57.5150/5250 Friday
close ahead of the rate decision.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The longer-end five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 6.98
percent and the one-year rate also 1 bp up at 7.22 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.25/7.30 percent
compared with Friday's close of 7.15/7.20 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)