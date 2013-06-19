STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.16 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower on caution ahead of the
outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting that may signal a
tapering down of the U.S. stimulus programme.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.26 percent, tracking mild gains in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 58.68/69 per dollar
versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday, aided by dollar selling by foreign
banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The longer-end five-year swap rate 2 bps higher at 6.99
percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.21 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from
7.20/7.30 percent at its Tuesday close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)