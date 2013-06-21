STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.25 percent while the
broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent, tracking other Asian
markets with a weak rupee on the domestic front continuing to
hurt sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 7.42
percent, hit by fears foreign investors would continue to sell
debt as the rupee weakens towards record lows and as U.S.
Treasury yields surge, narrowing the differential with domestic
debt yields.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.69/70 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday, tracking
other Asian peers but traders expect the Reserve Bank of India
to step in to sell dollars should the currency approach 60
against the greenback.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 basis points (bps)
at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.45
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared
with Thursday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent.
