STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.21 percent after hitting their two-month lows
earlier on Friday as software exporters such as Infosys advanced
on hopes a record low rupee would improve overseas earnings and
helping indexes end a tough week on a brighter note.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at
7.43 percent, posting its worst weekly loss in nearly a year as
foreign investors sold heavily on the back of a fall in the
rupee to record lows and narrowing differentials with U.S.
Treasury yields.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.27/28 per dlr
compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday, helped by
inflows related to a $1 billion overseas loan of Essar Steel,
but the currency still posted its worst week in a year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.25 percent,
while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent, compared
with Thursday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)