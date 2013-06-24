STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.64 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.66 percent tracking weak Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at
7.47 percent, as dealers shed positions taking cues from the
rising U.S treasury yield and lower growth outlook of China.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 59.65/66 per dollar
compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as worries about
China's economic and financial stability hit global risk assets,
while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit data
due this week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 9 bps at 7.34 percent,
while the one-year rate higher 4 bps at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared
with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)