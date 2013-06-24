STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.64 percent and the broader
NSE index is lower 0.78 percent, tracking weak Asian shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points (bps) at
7.49 percent, as dealers shed positions taking cues from rising
U.S treasury yield and China's lower growth outlook.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.75/76 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as worries
about China's economic and financial stability hit global risk
assets, while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit
data due this week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 bps at 7.35 percent,
while the one-year rate higher 5 bps at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared
with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)