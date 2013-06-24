STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.64 percent and the broader NSE index is lower 0.78 percent, tracking weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points (bps) at 7.49 percent, as dealers shed positions taking cues from rising U.S treasury yield and China's lower growth outlook. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.75/76 per dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as worries about China's economic and financial stability hit global risk assets, while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit data due this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 10 bps at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate higher 5 bps at 7.47 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)