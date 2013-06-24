STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.24 percent and the broader
NSE index is lower 1.37 percent, their lowest close in more than
two months, with blue chips such as ITC Ltd declining as foreign
investors remained sellers for nine consecutive sessions,
sparking fears of continued outflows.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 9 basis points
(bps) at 7.52 percent, rising for a third consecutive session on
Monday, sending the benchmark yield to a six-week high as
foreign funds continued to sell domestic debt.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.68/69 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as foreign
investors continue to sell debt and stocks as part of an exit
from emerging markets, with only fears of central bank
intervention arresting a further fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 14 bps at 7.39 percent,
while the one-year rate higher 5 bps at 7.47 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent, compared with
Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)