European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent while the broader NSE index up 0.90 percent tracking recovery in regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47 percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the U.S. bond prices from two-year lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 59.67/68 per dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on Monday. Gains track a lower dollar index, down 0.13 percent, after two top Federal Reserve officials downplay market fears of an imminent end to stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 basis points at 7.31 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.