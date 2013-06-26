STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.41 percent and the
broader NSE index was down 0.36 percent after the rupee slumped
to a record low, escalating worries foreign investors may
exacerbate outflows and dimming chances of a rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped 8 basis points (bps)
at 7.58 percent, tracking the record fall in the rupee and
diminishing hopes of a rate cut from the RBI.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.7150/7250
versus its Tuesday close of 59.66/67, after falling to an
all-time low of 60.76/per dollar, reinforcing the vulnerability
of a country with limited reserves and struggling to narrow a
record-high current account deficit.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate surged 14 bps to end at
7.44 percent, while the one-year rate was 10 bps higher at 7.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent
compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.85 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)