STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 2.16 percent and the broader NSE index higher 2.13 percent, heading for a second session of strong gains, as energy shares surge after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 10 basis points (bps) at 7.46 percent on the rupee's recovery and gains in US Treasuries. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee gains breaching below 60 to the dollar, on hopes recent foreign investor selling could subside after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials seen as supporting continued monetary stimulus sparked a global risk rally. The rupee is at 59.60/61 to the dollar against Thursday close of 60.19/20. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate 8 bps lower at 7.34 percent and the one-year rate also down 8 bps at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with Thursday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)