STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain with the benchmark BSE index up 0.36 percent while the broader NSE index rose 0.31 percent, drawing comfort from foreign investors being heavy buyers in cash and futures markets on Friday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield down 3 basis points to 7.41 percent, helped by a recovery in the rupee over three sessions, including Monday. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee marginally stronger at 59.29/30 to a dollar versus 59.385/395, on dollar selling by custodial banks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.35 percent and the one-year rate fell 2 basis points to 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate in-line at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)