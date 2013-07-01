STOCKS
Indian shares gain, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.86
percent and the broader NSE index up 0.77 percent, drawing
comfort from foreign investors being heavy buyers in cash and
futures markets on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark government bond yield down 2 basis points
at 7.42 percent, helped by a recovery in the rupee over three
sessions, including Monday.
RUPEE
Indian rupee marginally stronger at 59.11/13 to a dollar
versus 59.385/395, on dollar selling by custodial banks.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 7.31 percent
and the one-year rate fall 5 basis points to 7.43 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate in line at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)