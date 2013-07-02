STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.3 percent on worries that foreign institutional investors sold stocks on Monday while the volumes on the NSE stock index fell to their lowest since June 19. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.44 percent, tailing gains in the domestic currency. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee stronger at 59.39/41 to the dollar from Monday's close of 59.51/52, helped by inflows that are likely related to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.42 percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent on Tuesday. It was not traded on Monday on account of the RBI annual closing. The cash rate ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)