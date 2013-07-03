STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is 1.38 percent lower and the broader NSE index is down 1.43 percent, tailing lower Asian shares on worries the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are numbered. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield up 7 basis points to 7.53 percent, after the rupee weakens past 60 per dollar and not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 60.31/33 to the dollar from Tuesday's close of 59.66/67, heading for a third consecutive session of falls, on concerns foreign investors would continue to exit domestic markets and add to concerns about the country's record current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 13 bps at 7.56 percent, while the one-year rate up 8 basis points at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)