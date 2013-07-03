STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index fell over 1 percent on
Wednesday, as a slump in the rupee reignited fears of foreign
investor selling, while lenders declined after the central bank
mandated them to increase provisioning against their currency
exposure. The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.47 percent,
while the broader NSE index fell 1.48 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday on concerns
a renewed slump in the rupee would spark continued selling from
foreign investors and prevent the central bank from cutting
interest rates later this month. The benchmark 10-year bond
yield ended 4 basis points higher at 7.50 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee slumped on Wednesday to approach a record
low, falling for a third consecutive session, as fears of
continued foreign selling kept the focus on how to finance the
country's record current account deficit. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 60.215/225, compared with its
previous close of 59.66/67.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate gained 8 basis points to 7.51 percent
while the one-year rate ended up 4 basis points at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate closed at 06.50/06.60 percent compared
with Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10 percent.
