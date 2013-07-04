STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.66 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.62 percent higher on value-buying and higher regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 7.48 percent, helped by a recovery in the rupee and improved cash conditions. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 59.97/98 versus Wednesday's close at 60.215/225, helped by gains in Asian FX and positive stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.51 percent while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on improved liquidity at 6.75/6.80 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.50/6.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)