STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.9 percent, while the broader NSE index also up 0.9 percent, as foreign investors' buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoke expectations that the previous session's recovery will extend. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 7.45 percent on Friday as selling emerged ahead of the government debt sale and in cautious trade ahead of the U.S. labour market data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 60.22/23 versus Thursday's close of 60.13/14 on dollar demand from oil importers and state-run banks to meet the government's defence needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate gains 7 basis points to 7.45 percent while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on improved liquidity at 6.50/6.55, compared with Thursday's close of 6.30/6.35 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)