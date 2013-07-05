STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.71 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.65 percent, as foreign investors' buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoked expectations that the previous session's recovery will extend. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 7.46 percent on selling ahead of the government debt sale and on caution before the U.S. labour market data. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 60.45/46 versus Thursday's close of 60.13/14 on dollar demand from oil importers and state-run banks to meet the government's defence needs. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate gains 8 basis points to 7.46 percent while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate continues to hover below the repo rate on improved liquidity at 6.65/6.70, compared with Thursday's close of 6.30/6.35 percent. India's rate swap curve disinverts for the first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement in liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central bank may not ease monetary policy this year. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)