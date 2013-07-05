STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index ended up 0.44 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.53 percent higher, marking their
second weekly gain as ITC rose after it raised prices for one of
its cigarette brands and Hindustan Unilever advanced to a record
high after parent company Unilever increased its stake in the
Indian unit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 8 basis points at
7.50 percent as the rupee slumped toward a record low, spurring
concerns the central bank may not be able to cut interest rates
this year.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee ended weaker at 60.225/235 versus
Thursday's close of 60.13/14 to approach a record low on
sustained dollar demand from importers, forcing the central bank
to intervene to support the currency, traders said.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The five-year OIS rate rose 16 basis points to 7.54 percent
while the one-year rate was up 10 basis points at 7.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate continues to hover below the repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.60/6.70 percent, compared with
Thursday's close of 6.30/6.35 percent. India's rate swap curve
disinverted for the first time in two years, signalling the
stark improvement in liquidity in the financial system and
expectations the central bank may not ease monetary policy this
year.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)