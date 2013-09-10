STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 2.53 percent while the broader NSE index is up 2.6 percent after the rupee rose to a two-week high as receding geopolitical risks from Syria and strong exports in August helped improve sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 13 basis points at 8.50 percent as crude oil eased after fears of any immediate U.S. action on Syria abated. The rupee's continued recovery also helped bonds. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee hit a two-week high helped by a rally in risk assets and a likely contraction in the trade deficit. The rupee was at 64.33/35 to the dollar, after rising to 64.15, versus its close of 65.24/25 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 19 bps lower at 8.25 percent and the one-year rate also down 19 bps at 9.07 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent from 10.15/10.20 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)