STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 3.77 percent, while the broader NSE index closed up 3.81 percent, their biggest single-day gains since May 2009, led by blue chips, as receding fears of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria and a sturdier rupee sparked hopes about foreign investor flows. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 16 basis points at 8.47 percent as crude oil eased after fears of any immediate U.S. action on Syria abated while the rupee's sharp rally also helped. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.84/85 to the dollar, versus its close of 65.24/25 on Friday, logging a fourth consecutive session of gains helped by a surge in local shares and easing geopolitical concerns in Syria. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 17 bps lower at 8.27 percent and the one-year rate also ended down 17 bps at 9.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed at 10.20/10.25 percent, higher than 10.15/10.20 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)