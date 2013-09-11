STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.1 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.09 percent on profit-taking after gaining nearly 10 percent in the last four sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.49 percent. Dealers await July factory data as well as wholesale and CPI inflation data for August before monetary policy review next week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 64.07/64.10 to the dollar, versus its close of 63.84/85 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 6 bps at 8.33 percent and the one-year rate also up 5 bps at 9.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.35 percent, higher than its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)