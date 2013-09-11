STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.37 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.16 percent on profit-taking after gaining nearly 10 percent in the last four sessions. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 8.42 percent, tracking a stronger rupee and easing oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 63.19/63.20 to the dollar, versus its close of 63.84/85 on Tuesday, helped by corporate inflows. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps at 8.30 percent and the one-year rate also up 4 bps at 9.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, higher than its previous close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)