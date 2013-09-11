STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed flat while the broader NSE index gained 0.28 percent, posting a fifth consecutive session of gains, as continued foreign investor buying lifted some recently under-performing blue chips such as State Bank of India, though others were hit by profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.46 percent tracking a stronger rupee, but the uptick in global crude oil prices in the second half of the day pulled yields off day's lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.38/39 to the dollar, versus its close of 63.84/85 on Tuesday, with corporates selling the dollar as the Indian currency continued its recovery. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate and the one-year rate both closed up 4 bps each at 8.31 percent and 9.13 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 10.20/10.25 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)