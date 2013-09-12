STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.69 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.65 percent lower on profit-taking, after gaining nearly 10 percent in a five-day winning streak. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.47 percent, tailing the fall in the rupee. Bond dealers are waiting for the release of July factory data and August retail inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker after five days of gains. It is trading at 63.56/57 versus its previous close of 63.38/39 to the dollar, with likely defence-related dollar demand from a large state-run bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 6 bps at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate up 8 bps at 9.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/30 percent, largely unchanged from 10.20/10.25 percent last close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)