STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.69 percent and the broader
NSE index is 0.65 percent lower on profit-taking, after gaining
nearly 10 percent in a five-day winning streak.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at
8.47 percent, tailing the fall in the rupee. Bond dealers are
waiting for the release of July factory data and August retail
inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker after five days of
gains. It is trading at 63.56/57 versus its previous close of
63.38/39 to the dollar, with likely defence-related dollar
demand from a large state-run bank.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 6 bps
at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate up 8 bps at 9.21
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/30 percent, largely
unchanged from 10.20/10.25 percent last close.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)