STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday to snap a five-day winning streak as lenders such as HDFC Bank dropped on profit-taking, while sentiment also waned as the rupee reversed part of its recent gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.08 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 1.06 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields edged up on Thursday as weakness in the rupee and an uptick in global crude oil prices hurt, but trading was largely range-bound ahead of key macroeconomic data due later in the day. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 4 basis points at 8.50 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee fell on Thursday, ending five days of gains, as state-run banks likely bought dollars to meet defence needs of the government and as investors took profits in shares. The partially convertible rupee ended at 63.50/51 to the dollar versus Wednesday's close of 63.38/39. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate rose 9 basis points to 8.40 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 11 basis points at 9.24 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate was unchanged at 10.20/25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)