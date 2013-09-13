STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent lower, while the
broader NSE index ended flat in a volatile session as blue chips
such as ITC Ltd fell after the prime minister's
economic panel said it would be a challenge for the government
to meet its fiscal deficit target in the current year.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49
percent, as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, but
trading is expected to remain volatile with numerous
macroeconomic events lined up next week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 63.49/50 per dollar
compared with its Thursday's close of 63.50/51, wrapping up its
best week in nearly 15 months as foreign funds flowed into
equities on the back of a rebound in risk assets as geopolitical
risks abated.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5
basis point at 8.35, while the one-year rate was 4 bps lower at
9.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, slightly
higher than Thursday's close of 10.20/25 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)