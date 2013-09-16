STOCKS ----------------------- India's NSE index declined for a third day on Monday, dragged by Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares which recorded their biggest intra-day fall after an import alert ban from the U.S. drug regulator, while faster-than-expected rise in August inflation also weighed. The broader NSE index fell 0.17 percent, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.05 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rose on Monday, tailing gains in the rupee, but a sharp rise in inflation dented sentiment ahead of the central bank's policy review later this week. The 10-year bond yield closed down 6 basis point at 8.43 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rallied to a near one-month high on Monday, as hopes for a prolonged easy monetary policy in the U.S. boosted emerging markets, but surging headline inflation put domestic policy challenges back in focus. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.83/84 per dollar, sharply above its close of 63.49/50 on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed flat at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 9.19 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed at 10.20/10.30 percent against Friday's close of 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)