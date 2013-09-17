STOCKS
The main share index is down 0.26 percent, while
the broader NSE index is down 0.38 percent on caution ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it
is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by
the RBI policy review on Sept. 20.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.37
percent as traders bought bonds in the secondary market due to
absence of a bond sale this Friday, while a report in the
Economic Times that the government was seeking to include India
in global popular bond indexes also helping sentiment.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.57/58 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.83/84, tracking broad
gains in the dollar versus majors. Weak shares also hurt.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate steady
at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at
9.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 10.50/10.60 percent as
conditions slightly tight after outflows towards quarterly
advance taxes. Rates had closed at 10.20/10.30 percent on
Monday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)