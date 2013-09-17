STOCKS ----------------------- The main share index is up 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.03 percent on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the RBI policy review on Sept. 20. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.37 percent as traders bought bonds in the secondary market due to the absence of a bond sale on Friday, while a report in the Economic Times that the government was seeking to include India in popular global bond indexes also helping sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.25/26 per dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.83/84, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus majors. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 basis points at 9.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.55/10.60 percent as liquidity slightly tight after outflows for quarterly advance taxes. Rates had closed at 10.20/10.30 percent on Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)