STOCKS
-----------------------
The main share index is up 0.11 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.03 percent on caution ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is
widely expected to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the
RBI policy review on Sept. 20.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.37
percent as traders bought bonds in the secondary market due to
the absence of a bond sale on Friday, while a report in the
Economic Times that the government was seeking to include India
in popular global bond indexes also helping sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.25/26 per
dollar versus its Monday's close of 62.83/84, tracking broad
gains in the dollar versus majors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5
basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate down 4
basis points at 9.15 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.55/10.60 percent as
liquidity slightly tight after outflows for quarterly advance
taxes. Rates had closed at 10.20/10.30 percent on Monday.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)