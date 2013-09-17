STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index rose on Tuesday, although on its lowest volume in nearly 1-1/2 months, led by gains in technology shares that were aided by a weak rupee and attractive short-term valuations due to the recent underperformance of the sector. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.31 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.17 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping two days of gains, as a surprise rise in inflation added to policymakers' woes ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review later this week. The 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point higher at 8.44 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee saw its steepest fall in two weeks on Tuesday as investors preferred to take profits on their long positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday. The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.37/38 per dollar compared with 62.83/84 on Monday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed flat at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 2 basis points at 9.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed at 10.20/10.30 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)