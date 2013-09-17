STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index rose on Tuesday, although on its
lowest volume in nearly 1-1/2 months, led by gains in technology
shares that were aided by a weak rupee and attractive short-term
valuations due to the recent underperformance of the sector. The
benchmark BSE index rose 0.31 percent, while the broader NSE
index rose 0.17 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping two days
of gains, as a surprise rise in inflation added to policymakers'
woes ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review later
this week. The 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point higher at
8.44 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee saw its steepest fall in two weeks on
Tuesday as investors preferred to take profits on their long
positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting ending on Wednesday. The partially convertible rupee
closed at 63.37/38 per dollar compared with 62.83/84 on Monday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed
flat at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 2 basis
points at 9.17 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate closed at 10.20/10.30 percent,
unchanged from Monday's close.
----------------------
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)