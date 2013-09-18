STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rises 0.11 percent, while the
broader NSE index rises 0.06 percent ahead of the conclusion of
the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, which
is expected to result in the start of a rollback of its
stimulus.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield eases 2 basis points to 8.42 percent
as global crude oil prices cooled, which will give some relief
to the Reserve Bank of India, which is battling resurgent
inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 63.11/12 per dollar
compared with 63.37/38 on Tuesday, tracking other Asian
currencies, but trading to be choppy ahead of the U.S. Fed's
policy outcome later in the evening.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps
lower at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis
points at 9.14 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.45/10.50 percent from
Tuesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)