STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rises 0.11 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.06 percent ahead of the conclusion of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, which is expected to result in the start of a rollback of its stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield eases 2 basis points to 8.42 percent as global crude oil prices cooled, which will give some relief to the Reserve Bank of India, which is battling resurgent inflation. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 63.11/12 per dollar compared with 63.37/38 on Tuesday, tracking other Asian currencies, but trading to be choppy ahead of the U.S. Fed's policy outcome later in the evening. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 9.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.45/10.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)