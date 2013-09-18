STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, their
second straight day of gains, on continued foreign inflows,
while stocks perceived as defensive gained ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting to end later in the day. The benchmark
BSE rose 0.8 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.84
percent higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds rose on Wednesday ahead of a crucial
Federal Reserve decision on tapering monetary stimulus, with the
focus subsequently shifting to the local central bank's monetary
policy review on Friday, with most economists expecting it to
hold rates. The 10-year bond yield closed 7 basis points (bps)
lower at 8.37 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee closed largely steady on Wednesday as
caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting outcome later in the day, but gains in the domestic
sharemarket and other Asian currencies helped. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 63.38/39 per dollar compared with
63.37/38 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 5
bps lower at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 5
bps at 9.12 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent from
Tuesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)