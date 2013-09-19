STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose as much as 3 percent to their highest intraday level in over 2-1/2 years after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets and decided not to taper its asset-buying programme. The benchmark BSE index was up 2.7 percent, while the NSE index rose 2.9 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds rose to their highest in a month after the Fed decision to stick to its bond purchase programme for now. The 10-year bond yield was 19 basis points (bps) lower at 8.18 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee surged as much as 2.8 percent on Thursday, hitting its highest in a month, as the Fed's continued easy money policy is expected to provide a reprieve to India's central bank ahead of its policy review on Friday. The partially convertible rupee was at 61.95/96 per dollar compared with 63.38/39 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 25 bps lower at 8.05 percent, while the one-year rate 29 bps lower at 8.83 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)