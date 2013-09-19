STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index was closed up 3.43 percent while the NSE index rose 3.66 percent with the benchmark index marking its highest close in nearly three years, led by banks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised the markets by sticking to its stimulus plan. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 18 basis points (bps) lower at 8.19 percent tracking a broad rally in debt prices globally. Friday's policy review will be crucial for further direction. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.77/78 per dollar compared with 63.38/39 on Wednesday, rallying in line with other Asian currencies after the Fed postponed its stimulus tapering. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ends 23 bps lower at 8.07 percent, while the one-year rate ends 35 bps lower at 8.77 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ends at 10.05/10.15 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)