STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent while the broader NSE index lower 0.07 percent on profit-taking after a three-day rally and on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.20 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review due at 11 a.m. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.09/10 per dollar compared with its close of 61.77/78 on Thursday, tracking losses in the domestic share market and ahead of the policy review. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 4 bps at 8.11 percent, while the one-year rate higher 2 bps at 8.79 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with Thursday's close of 10.05/10.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)