STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.96 percent while the broader NSE index lower 1.97 percent after the central bank unexpectedly raised key interest rates in its policy review. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 23 basis points at 8.42 percent after the central bank surprised markets with a hike in the repo rate, putting its focus squarely back on managing inflation and the fiscal deficit. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.97/99 per dollar compared with its close of 61.77/78 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 18 bps at 8.25 percent, while the one-year rate higher 4 bps at 8.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 9.60/9.65 percent compared with Thursday's close of 10.05/10.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)