STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closes down 1.85 percent while the broader NSE index ends 1.69 percent lower after the central bank unexpectedly raised key interest rates in its policy review, sending lenders and other rate sensitive stocks down. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 39 basis points at 8.58 percent after the central bank surprised markets with a hike in the repo rate, putting its focus squarely back on managing inflation and the fiscal deficit. The absence of any clarity on open market operations to buy bonds also dampened sentiment. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends weaker at 62.23/24 per dollar compared with its close of 61.77/78 on Thursday after local stocks slump on the unexpected repo rate hike. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 28 bps at 8.35 percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps higher at 8.81 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate sharply lower at 9.20/9.25 percent compared with Thursday's close of 10.05/10.15 percent, after the RBI eases some of the cash tightening steps. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)