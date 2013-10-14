STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.32 percent higher on Monday, led by a continued rally in software services exporters after Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bonds flat at 8.49 percent ahead of crucial inflation data later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.22/23 per dollar from 61.07/08, tracking weakness in regional shares and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.06 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.35 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent from 8.95/9.05 percent at Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)