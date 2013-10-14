US STOCKS-Wall St posts sharp gains, fueled by strong consumer data
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent higher on Monday, led by a continued rally in software services exporters after Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.54 percent after wholesale price inflation (WPI) came in above analysts' estimates, raising expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates for a second consecutive month in late October. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.24/25 per dollar compared with Friday close of 61.07/08, tracking a weakness in regional shares and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 4 bps at 8.12 percent, while the one-year rate higher 4 bps at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent compared with 8.95/9.05 percent at Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.
