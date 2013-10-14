STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.33 percent and the broader NSE index 0.23 percent higher on Monday, led by a continued rally in software services exporters after Infosys Ltd on Friday raised the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 8.54 percent after wholesale price inflation (WPI) came in above analysts' estimates, raising expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates for a second consecutive month in late October. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.24/25 per dollar compared with Friday close of 61.07/08, tracking a weakness in regional shares and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 4 bps at 8.12 percent, while the one-year rate higher 4 bps at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.05/9.10 percent compared with 8.95/9.05 percent at Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)