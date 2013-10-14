STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose on Monday, marking their highest close in nearly one month, as technology stocks continued to make record highs after Infosys cheered the sector on Friday by raising the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index rose 0.27 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bond yields posted their biggest advance in three weeks on Monday after data showing wholesale inflation unexpectedly accelerated to a seven-month high, raising expectations for another interest rate increase. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 8 basis points on the day at 8.57 percent, its highest since Sept. 23. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened on Monday, snapping two days of gains after data showed higher-than-expected inflation for September and robust dollar demand from a large private oil firm. The partially convertible rupee closed at the day's low of 61.55/56 per dollar compared with 61.07/08 on Friday, after moving in a 61.13 to 61.55 range. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 6 bps higher at 8.14 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 5 bps at 8.41 percent CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent compared with 8.95/9.05 percent at Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)