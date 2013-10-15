STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.28 percent, tracking gains in other Asian indexes. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 10 basis points on the day at 8.67 percent after higher-than-expected retail and wholesale price inflation data released on Monday confirmed rate-hike expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.59/60 per dollar versus its close of 61.55/56 as traders remain wary of adding large positions ahead of a clear resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling crisis. Higher-than-expected headline and retail inflation data also hurting sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps higher at 8.16 percent, while the one-year rate up 5 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.10 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.00 percent Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)