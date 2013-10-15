STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.25 percent after hitting its highest intraday level since November 2010 on caution ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling. The broader NSE index falls 0.36 percent, after earlier hitting its highest intraday level since May 2013. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 7 basis points on the day at 8.64 percent after higher-than-expected retail and wholesale price inflation data released on Monday confirmed rate-hike expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.58/59 per dollar versus its close of 61.55/56 as traders remain wary of adding large positions ahead of a clear resolution of the U.S. debt ceiling crisis. Higher-than-expected headline and retail inflation data also hurting sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 6 bps higher at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate up 7 bps at 8.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.90/9.00 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.00 percent Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)