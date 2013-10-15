STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.39 percent, retreating from a nearly three-year high hit earlier in the session, as blue chips declined ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline to lift the U.S. debt ceiling. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 9 basis points on the day at 8.66 percent after higher-than-expected retail and wholesale price inflation data released on Monday cemented rate-hike expectations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.8350/8450 per dollar versus its close of 61.55/56 as the dollar rallied broadly on hopes U.S. lawmakers would agree on a deal to raise the country's debt limit, averting an immediate default. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 7 bps higher at 8.21 percent, while the one-year rate up 8 bps at 8.49 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent versus its close of 8.95/9.00 percent Monday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)