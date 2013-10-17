STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.17 percent, as traders book profits after the index hit a three-year high on Tuesday. Sentiment, however, remains positive tracking gains in most other Asian shares after legislators produced a last-minute deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a potentially catastrophic debt default. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.60 percent after the passage of the U.S. debt deal, but concerns over a likely rate hike by the central bank at the end of the month will keep a further fall in check. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.72/73 per dollar versus its close of 61.8350/8450, tracking gains in other Asian currencies but profit-taking in local shares may hurt the unit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.18 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus its Tuesday close of 8.95/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)