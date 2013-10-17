STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares flat as profit-taking in information technology stocks weighs on gains from other index constituents on positive results and the last-minute U.S. debt deal. The benchmark BSE index is up 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.03 percent lower GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.60 percent after the passage of the U.S. debt deal, but concerns over a likely rate hike by the central bank at the end of the month will keep a further fall in check. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.55/56 versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies following the clearance of the U.S. debt deal. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.18 percent, while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 8.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.10 percent versus its Tuesday close of 8.95/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)