STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.56 percent, led by gains in blue-chip shares and
as the rupee earlier rose to an over 2-month high.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point
at 8.61 percent, after Bloomberg TV reported India is
considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil
companies, citing unnamed sources.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.44
percent, while the five-year rate unchanged at 8.20 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.80/8.90 percent versus Thursday's
close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)